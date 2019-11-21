Play

Cortes was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

Cortes appeared in 33 games for the Yankees in 2019 and had a 5.67 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 69:28 K:BB across 66.2 innings. The 24-year-old looked better at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 3.86 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 39.2 innings, and he could return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

