Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Captures win in bullpen game
Cortes (5-0) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles after striking out one and working around a base hit and a walk in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Since CC Sabathia's knee injury left the Yankees without a fifth starter, manager Aaron Boone elected to treat Tuesday's contest as a true bullpen game. All four pitchers used recorded between six and eight outs, with the official scorers electing to credit Cortes with the win since he outperformed the two pitchers who worked ahead of him (Jonathan Holder and Stephen Tarpley). Unless he's used heavily in relief the next four days, Cortes will likely be involved in another bullpen game when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up again Sunday in Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...