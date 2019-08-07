Cortes (5-0) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles after striking out one and working around a base hit and a walk in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Since CC Sabathia's knee injury left the Yankees without a fifth starter, manager Aaron Boone elected to treat Tuesday's contest as a true bullpen game. All four pitchers used recorded between six and eight outs, with the official scorers electing to credit Cortes with the win since he outperformed the two pitchers who worked ahead of him (Jonathan Holder and Stephen Tarpley). Unless he's used heavily in relief the next four days, Cortes will likely be involved in another bullpen game when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up again Sunday in Toronto.