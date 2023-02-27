Cortes (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Thursday and estimated that he's running at about 90 percent, MLB.com reports.
Though Cortes' Grade 2 right hamstring strain was deemed serious enough for him to withdraw from pitching for the United States squad in the World Baseball Classic, the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him out for more than a week or two of Grapefruit League action. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Cortes is likely to throw one more live batting practice session before potentially making his spring debut during the upcoming week or early next week. Barring any setbacks with the hamstring along the way, Cortes shouldn't face any major workload restrictions by the time Opening Day arrives.
