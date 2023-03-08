Cortes (hamstring) threw a three-inning simulated game Wednesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees haven't provided an update on Cortes' next step, but if he's kept on his normal between-starts throwing schedule for the regular season, he could be a candidate to make his first start of the spring as soon as next Monday versus the Twins. Before exposing Cortes to pitching in an uncontrolled environment, it's possible the Yankees opt to have him throw another simulated game or pitch in a "B" game on the back fields of camp instead. Regardless, Cortes looks to be progressing well from the strained right hamstring that resulted in him opting out of the World Baseball Classic, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already suggested that he anticipates the southpaw will be ready to go when the team requires a fifth starter in the first turn through the Opening Day rotation.