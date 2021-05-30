site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Contract selected by Yanks
By
RotoWire Staff
May 30, 2021

1 min read
Cortes had his contract selected by the Yankees on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has a 1.20 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB over 15 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season to earn the promotion. Cortes could be a long reliever option behind Sunday's spot starter, Michael King.
