Cortes (shoulder) threw 35 pitches in a live batting-practice session Monday and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cortes "did good" in Monday's live session, which was his second in a five-day span. If the left-handed hurler emerges without any setbacks, he's slated to pitch for a yet-to-be-determined minor-league affiliate in a rehab outing Saturday. Cortes will likely need multiple rehab appearances before he's ready to rejoin the big-league club, and he's not eligible to be activated from the injured list until Aug. 3. That's around the date he could make his next start for the Yankees if all goes well for him moving forward.