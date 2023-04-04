Cortes (1-0) earned the win over Philadelphia on Monday, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out three batters.

Cortes gave up multiple hits in three of his five frames, but the Phillies managed just one run off him. With the Yankees up 8-1 after five innings and with Cortes having thrown just 11.1 frames this spring, manager Aaron Boone elected to go to the bullpen, which preserved the big lead to hand the southpaw the win in his season debut. Cortes threw 80 pitches in the outing, so he should be capable of handling a nearly full workload his next time out, which is tentatively scheduled to be in Baltimore this weekend.