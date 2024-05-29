Cortes allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Cortes allowed multiple runs for the first time in three starts, but it was still a passable outing for the southpaw. He allowed a total of nine runs (eight earned) over 29 innings across five starts in May while adding a 30:8 K:BB in that span. Cortes is at a 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 67:15 K:BB through 71 innings over 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.