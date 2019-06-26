Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Delivers as bulk reliever
Cortes (3-0) earned the win Tuesday versus the Blue Jays after giving up two runs on four hits across 4.1 innings. He had five strikeouts and zero walks.
Cortes followed opener Chad Green and fired four scoreless frames before faltering in the sixth with two runs allowed on three hits. It was still a solid performance for the 24-year-old, who has a 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Yankees may use an opener for Sunday's game against the Red Sox in London, and Cortes would be a logical candidate to help cover those innings.
