Cortes (12-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over 7.1 scoreless innings against the Orioles while striking out 12.

Cortes put on a clinic on Saturday, striking out seven of the first nine batters he faced while never allowing a runner to reach second base. He generated 20 swinging strikes and dominated Orioles hitters with his four-seamer all afternoon. The left-hander has now pitched 13.1 scoreless innings over his last two starts while allowing just two hits over that stretch. His 12 strikeouts Saturday also matched a career high.