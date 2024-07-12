Cortes (4-8) took the loss against the Rays on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

A two-run homer by Randy Arozarena put Cortes behind in the first inning, but New York tied the score with solo homers in the second and third. However, the southpaw surrendered three runs in the bottom of the third frame, and the Yankees never managed to catch up. Cortes thus took his third loss across his past four outings, and he's already doubled his previous career-worst mark with eight defeats on the campaign. He hasn't been as bad as his record indicates, though, recording a 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 110:22 K:BB over 115.1 innings.