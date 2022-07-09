Cortes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw got staked to a 4-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound, but Cortes had his own struggles and couldn't stick around long enough to capitalize on the run support. His early-season magic appears to have worn off, as the 27-year-old has failed to last longer than five innings in four of his last last six starts, stumbling to a 5.34 ERA over that stretch thanks to a 2.8 HR/9 despite an otherwise solid 1.36 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 28.2 innings.