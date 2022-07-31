Cortes (9-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.

Cortes was a bit shaky in the outing, as he allowed multiple baserunners in each of the second, third and fourth innings. However, he managed to limit the damage with timely strikeouts and a double-play ball. Cortes has allowed only three earned runs across his last 18 innings and three starts while maintaining a 16:3 K:BB in that span. Overall this season, Cortes has maintained a 2.48 ERA across 18 starts.