Cortes (2-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one across three innings to earn the win Thursday against the Astros.

Cortes got plenty of run support to earn his second big-league win. He entered the contest following two scoreless innings from Chad Green, and remained unscathed through 2.2 innings until surrendering back-to-back homers to Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman to tarnish his outing. Still, Cortes has displayed decent skills, posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 23:6 K:BB across 22 innings for the season.