Cortes (6-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Cortes allowed a baserunner in each of the first three innings but eventually settled down and retired eight straight Rays before giving up a leadoff double to Yandy Diaz in the top of the sixth. After getting the ensuing batter -- Harold Ramirez -- to pop out in foul territory, Cortes allowed his first run of the game on an RBI double to Manuel Margot. The left-hander appeared flustered as he proceeded to walk Randy Arozarena on four pitches before being replaced by Wandy Peralta, who retired back-to-back hitters to escape the inning. Across 12 starts and 69.2 innings, Cortes sports a 1.94 ERA with a 75:17 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday's rematch in Tampa Bay.