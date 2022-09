Cortes (10-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-3 win over Boston. He struck out seven.

Cortes allowed his only run on a double from Connor Wong to cut the Yankees' lead to two in the fifth inning. The lefty has recorded six strikeouts or more in just five of his last 15 starts. On the other hand, the 27-year-old has not allowed a home run in six of his last nine starts, the lowest home-run rate of any nine-game stretch this season.