Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox.

Cortes gave up a two-out three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. It was remarkably the most runs he's surrendered this season. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without allowing a base-on-balls. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.