Cortes was removed from Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday due to a left groin injury.

Cortes was visited by a trainer early in Sunday's matchup and remained in the game, but he was removed from the game after allowing a three-run homer with no outs in the top of the third inning. Prior to his departure, he allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in two innings. The severity of the issue isn't clear, and whether he's available later in the postseason if the Yankees advance remains to be seen.