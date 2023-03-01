Cortes (hamstring) said he'll throw a live batting practice session Friday before potentially making his Grapefruit League debut in the middle of next week, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Cortes was forced to withdraw from pitching for the United States team in the World Baseball Classic after straining his right hamstring in a workout early on during spring training, but the injury doesn't look as though it'll threaten his availability for Opening Day. He's already been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions and noted Wednesday that his hamstring responded well to pitchers' fielding practice, so he'll take the next step forward in his recovery by facing hitters Friday. If all goes well for Cortes, Rivera noted that the southpaw could be a candidate to start the Yankees' March 8 Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.