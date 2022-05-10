Cortes didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Rangers after allowing one hit and walking four while striking out 11 over 7.1 scoreless innings.

Cortes cruised through 7.1 frames before surrendering a hit, and he was removed from the contest immediately after with 103 pitches. It would end up to be a tough-luck no-decision for the right-hander, as the Yankees waited until the eighth inning to put the game's only run on the board. Cortes owns a sparkling 1.41 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 42:11 K:BB over 32 frames in 2022.