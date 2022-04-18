Cortes allowed three hits and a walk while striking out 12 in five scoreless innings during Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.
Cortes had a career-best season in 2021, and he's gotten off to a hot start in his first two appearances this year. The southpaw was efficient during Sunday's matchup in Baltimore, throwing 62 of his 88 pitches for strikes en route to a career-high 12 punchouts. While he didn't get any run support from the Yankees, it was encouraging to see him continue to build up his pitch count with another early-season gem that included an immaculate inning in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cortes tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Guardians on Friday.
