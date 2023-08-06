Cortes did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over four innings against Houston. He struck out eight.

Cortes walked Jose Altuve to open the game before striking out the side, all swinging, to get out of the inning. The lefty would then give up a solo home run to Altuve in the third, though it was the only hit he allowed over his four innings of work, while posting a season-high eight strikeouts. Cortes even struck out the side in order before heading to the bench and he's now fanned at least five batters in each of his last four starts. The Yankees certainly have to feel good about what they saw out of Cortes in his return to the rotation following the shoulder injury.