Cortes (2-1) allowed one run on three hits over eight innings Sunday, striking out seven and picking up a win over the White Sox.

After carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, Cortes began Sunday's game with seven shutout frames. At one point, he retired 15 consecutive batters. His shutout bid was then disrupted by Adam Engel's solo shot in the eighth. Cortes lowered his season ERA to 1.35 with a 49:11 K:BB through 40 innings. He's lined up for a rematch with the White Sox at home next weekend.