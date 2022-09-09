Cortes (groin) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two in four innings in a 4-3 loss Thursday against Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

In his first outing since Aug. 21, Cortes retired the first 12 batters he faced before giving up consecutive hits to start the fifth. The lefty did not make any rehab starts and it's not surprising that he was removed after throwing 58 pitches. He's allowed two or fewer walks in 15 of his 24 starts this season and has a career-best 5.7 percent walk rate on the year. With New York using a six-man rotation and two upcoming off days, his next start likely won't be until next weekend in Milwaukee.