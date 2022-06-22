Cortes (6-3) gave up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take his third loss of the season in a 5-4 defeat to the Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays took Cortes deep for three solo shots and chased him from the game in the fifth inning after only 63 pitches. Cortes was responsible for a runner on base who came in to score when Isaac Paredes hit his third home run of the game off Clarke Schmidt later that inning. Cortes entered the season as a late-round sleeper pick and has far exceeded his ADP so far in 2022. Even with Tuesday's loss, Cortes boasts a 2.31 ERA which is tied for fourth in the majors, along with a 0.96 WHIP. Look for Cortes to start next Sunday at home against the Astros.