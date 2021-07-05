Cortes started Game 2 of Sunday's 4-2 doubleheader win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. He didn't factor into the decision.

New York didn't ask Cortes to do too much as he only threw 59 pitches and allowed just two baserunners. One of those was a Dominic Smith double in the fourth that prompted his removal, only for reliever Darren O'Day to immediately surrender a two-run home run to Pete Alonso. It was Cortes' eighth appearance and first start of the season, and the successful outing may earn him use in higher leverage situations moving forward.