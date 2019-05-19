Cortes gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six through four innings of relief work against the Yankees on Sunday.

Cortes came into the game in the second inning after opener Chad Green allowed two runs in 1.2 innings to begin the game. Cortes received 16 called strikes on his way to six strikeouts, but he also allowed three runs in only four innings of work. Cortes has a 9.00 ERA and a 9:2 K:BB through six innings.