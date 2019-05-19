Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Goes four innings
Cortes gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six through four innings of relief work against the Yankees on Sunday.
Cortes came into the game in the second inning after opener Chad Green allowed two runs in 1.2 innings to begin the game. Cortes received 16 called strikes on his way to six strikeouts, but he also allowed three runs in only four innings of work. Cortes has a 9.00 ERA and a 9:2 K:BB through six innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...