Cortes (3-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday in Minnesota after he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits across five-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The left-hander ran into trouble during the third and sixth innings, as the Twins tallied a pair of runs against him in each frame, including a two-run homer by Byron Buxton in the sixth. Cortes certainly wasn't at his best Tuesday but still produced 13 swinging strikes and kept the Yankees close. The 28-year-old has yet to give up more than three earned runs in any of his five starts this year and has a 3.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB over 28.1 innings.