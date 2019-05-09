Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Heading to majors
Cortes had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's game, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Cortes has been with the RailRiders since early 2018 after he returned to the Yankees organization once being designated for assignment by the Orioles. The 24-year-old struggled in Baltimore as he allowed four runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings during his only previous stint in the majors. Cortes has a 4.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
