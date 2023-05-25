Cortes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw held Baltimore mostly in check through six innings, allowing only a Ryan Mountcastle solo shot and getting handed a 5-1 lead, but Cortes faded fast in the seventh, walking Anthony Santander and giving up a single to Austin Hays before Adam Frazier tagged him for a three-run homer. He still exited the game in line for the win, but Jimmy Cordero was even more ineffective after replacing him. Cordero has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts and has now served up 10 homers in 54.1 innings on the year, leaving him with a 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB. He'll try to bounce back in his next outing, which is likely to come early next week in Seattle.