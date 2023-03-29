Cortes threw four innings in an exhibition game against Washington on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He didn't strike out any batters.

The only run Cortes gave up in the outing came on a second-inning Alex Call solo homer. Cortes finished the spring slate with a 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings. The southpaw battled a hamstring issue early in camp, but he recovered in time to make three starts. Cortes is expected to make his regular-season debut at home against Philadelphia on April 3.