Cortes (3-0) earned the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Cortes cruised through four hitless innings before Brandon Drury opened the fifth with a leadoff single. Los Angeles put together two more hits and a pair of runs in that frame, but Cortes bounced back with a scoreless sixth before departing after issuing a walk to begin the seventh. The lefty hurler ended up being charged for one more run, but he still notched his second straight quality start and third win of the campaign. Cortes has punched out seven batters in consecutive contests and holds a 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 23.1 innings on the season.