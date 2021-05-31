Cortes pitched 3.2 innings against Detroit on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Michael King needed 63 pitches to get through 2.1 frames, so the Yankees called upon Cortes to chew up the bulk of the middle innings. The southpaw immediately allowed a runner to score on an error, issued a walk and then served up a three-run double, though only one of the earned runs was charged to him. Cortes allowed at least one baserunner in each of his subsequent three frames, but he kept the Tigers off the scoreboard with the help of a pair of double plays. It remains to be seen if he'll stick around with the club beyond Sunday's outing.