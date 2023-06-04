Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Cortes will likely be placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cortes tossed a season-high 101 pitches Tuesday against the Angels and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings to earn the win. However, he wasn't listed as a probable starter for the Yankees during their upcoming series against the White Sox, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder issue that will force him to miss time. The southpaw will undergo an MRI on Monday or Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury. However, Boone hopes Cortes will miss just one or two starts. It's not yet clear who will take Cortes' place in the rotation.