Cortes (7-3) allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Cortes gave up a solo home run to Amed Rosario in the first inning and just a pair of singles in his last five frames. This was the first time in a month that Cortes has completed six innings after a shaky June saw him post a 4.15 ERA in 26 innings across five starts. The southpaw has a 2.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 91:19 K:BB in 85 innings through 15 starts overall, and he's projected for a road start in Boston next week.