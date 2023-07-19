Cortes (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's not clear which affiliate he'll be assigned to, but the left-hander will finally be ready for game action this weekend. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Cortes to require three rehab outings, likely setting the pitcher up to return when first eligible on August 3 if all goes well. Cortes has been out since late May with a strained rotator cuff.