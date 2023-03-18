Cortes (hamstring) is starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
This is a big deal, as Cortes is working to get ready in time to make his first turn in the rotation. It's already been reported that he probably won't pitch in the first series against the Giants, but he could take the ball on April 3 at home against the Phillies. He has been throwing live batting practice sessions and simulated games thus far in camp.
