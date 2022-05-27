Cortes (4-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over eight innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Cortes was lights out through eight innings, but he was pulled in favor of Wandy Peralta after giving up a leadoff single to Wander Franco in the ninth inning. Franco came around to score on a Manuel Margot single later in the inning, but that was the only blemish for the left-hander. The 27-year-old has been dominant to start the season and currently sports a 1.70 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 53.0 innings with 61:12 K:BB. Cortes' next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest against the Angels.