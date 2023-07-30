Cortes (shoulder) will make his third rehab start Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees haven't yet revealed which minor-league affiliate Cortes will pitch for during Wednesday's appearance, but he's slated to throw around 60 pitches in what's expected to be his final rehab start. Assuming he feels good after his minor-league appearances, he'll likely be able to rejoin the Yankees' rotation Aug. 7 or Aug. 8.