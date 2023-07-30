Cortes (shoulder) will make his third rehab start Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees haven't yet revealed which minor-league affiliate Cortes will pitch for during Wednesday's appearance, but he's slated to throw around 60 pitches in what's expected to be his final rehab start. Assuming he feels good after his minor-league appearances, he'll likely be able to rejoin the Yankees' rotation Aug. 7 or Aug. 8.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: One more rehab start on tap•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Making another rehab start Friday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Strikes out four in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Making rehab start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Could begin rehab stint Saturday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Nearing rehab assignment•