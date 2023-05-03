Cortes is no longer scheduled to make start this weekend at Tampa Bay, with manager Aaron Boone noting that the southpaw's next turn has been pushed back to Monday against the Athletics after Cortes recently overcame a bout with strep throat, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cortes is feeling fine now, but the illness interrupted his between-starts preparation, which prompted the Yankees to push him back in the pitching schedule. Gerrit Cole will be moved up from Monday to start Sunday on normal rest.