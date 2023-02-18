Cortes (hamstring) felt no issues during his bullpen session on Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Cortes mentioned after his workout to Rivera that he made "good strides and felt better," and that he was progressing faster than he initially thought. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that he tossed 24 pitches in the session, and as operating at "70-75 percent" capacity. The southpaw was diagnosed with a low-grade 2 hamstring strain that caused him to pull out of the World Baseball Classic. Fantasy managers will want to see how Cortes feels in the coming days, but for now, this appears to be a very positive development.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: To throw bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: On track for start of season•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Out of WBC due to hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Avoids arbitration•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Exits with left groin injury•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS•