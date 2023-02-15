Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said Wednesday that he remains optimistic that Cortes (hamstring) will be ready to go for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Earlier this week, Cortes opted out of pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. Blake noted that Cortes isn't yet running while he tends to the injury, but the southpaw hasn't completed been shut down from throwing, as he has continued to play catch since reporting from camp. Until the pain in his hamstring subsides a little more, Cortes will likely remain limited to throwing off flat ground before the Yankees clear him for bullpen sessions. Provided he's able to resume mound work by early-to-mid-March, Cortes should be on track to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the regular season.