Cortes (shoulder) is on track for a live batting practice session Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Cortes threw another bullpen session without issue Monday and will throw off the mound again Thursday. Assuming that goes well, he'll be allowed to face hitters over the weekend. The veteran left-hander has been on the shelf for the past month with a strained rotator cuff.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Scheduled to throw again Monday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Throwing off mound•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: One week from mound work•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: To resume throwing Sunday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Officially placed on IL•