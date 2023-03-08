Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cortes (hamstring) will make one more live BP appearance before making his spring debut, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cortes threw a three-inning simulated game Wednesday, and Boone told reporters after the outing that he threw the ball well. The southpaw will get in at least one more of these sessions before appearing in a Grapefruit League contest, and when that will be will likely depend on when the simulated action occurs. Because of his hamstring injury, Cortes is expected to open the season as the fifth starter, but it doesn't appear the 29-year-old will see a significant loss in playing time barring a setback.