Cortes (shoulder) is expected to throw around 60 pitches in a third and final rehab start next week, Matt Kardos of MiLB.com reports.

Cortes tossed 49 pitches, 36 for strikes, in Friday's rehab start for Double-A Somerset. He struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk in four scoreless innings. It's unclear where he will make his final rehab start next week, but if all goes well, Cortes would line up to rejoin the Yankees' rotation around Aug. 7 or Aug. 8 on the road against the White Sox.