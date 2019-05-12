Cortes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Yankees on Wednesday, but it turns out it will be a short stay, as he's headed back to the RailRiders. Manager Aaron Boone has said Chad Green should be back in the mix for the big club soon, so he could be in line to take the roster spot.

