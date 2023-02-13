Cortes won't pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic after sustaining a hamstring injury, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees haven't provided word regarding when Cortes suffered the injury, but his absence during the World Baseball Classic is a significant hit for Team USA, as he was expected to serve as one of the Americans' top starting options. Rosenthal has described the southpaw's hamstring injury as a "tweak," so Cortes may just be taking extra caution by sitting out the World Baseball Classic to avoid a more serious setback heading into the Yankees' 2023 campaign. The injury could delay Cortes' Grapefruit League debut with the Yankees, however.