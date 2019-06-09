Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Pitches three scoreless innings
Cortes didn't factor into the decision as he struck out two through three scoreless innings of relief work against the Indians on Sunday.
Cortes entered in the game after Chad Green delivered two scoreless innings as an opener and came through with three scoreless innings of his own. While he has worked as a starter in the minors this season, he has yet to make a start in the majors. Cortes has a 3.86 ERA through 14 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...