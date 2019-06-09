Cortes didn't factor into the decision as he struck out two through three scoreless innings of relief work against the Indians on Sunday.

Cortes entered in the game after Chad Green delivered two scoreless innings as an opener and came through with three scoreless innings of his own. While he has worked as a starter in the minors this season, he has yet to make a start in the majors. Cortes has a 3.86 ERA through 14 innings.