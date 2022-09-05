Cortes (groin) appears in line to return from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's series finale with the Twins in New York, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cortes looks like he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation without requiring a rehab start, as the Yankees seem to be comfortable with activating him after he completed a 45-pitch live batting practice session over the weekend. Before the Yankees confirm his return from the IL, the southpaw will likely throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday as one final test to prove that he's moved past the left groin strain. Cortes could be on a restricted pitch count if he ends up starting Thursday as anticipated, with Clarke Schmidt potentially piggybacking him.