Cortes (4-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Cortes rolled through the Toronto lineup posting his best start in over a month. The lefty hadn't completed six innings in his previous four starts. Despite the quality start, Cortes has allowed at least two runs in every start since his season debut back on April 3. After consecutive seasons with an ERA under 3.00, Cortes is sporting a 5.21 ERA in 2023.